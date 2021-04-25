Mumbai

In photos: Remembering Vivek Bendre, one photograph at a time

Senior photojournalist Vivek Bendre lost his battle against the coronavirus on Sunday morning. The 59-year-old was The Hindu’s senior Mumbai-based photojournalist, and had been working with the bureau since 1995. He was also the president of Mumbai news photographers’ association.

He was also one of the most experienced and well-known photojournalists with cricket being his forte. Here are a couple of striking photographs that he clicked.

Festival of colours: A group of children in Mumbai make faces as they celebrate Holi in the financial capital of the country.

Such a high: Vinay Tataria, 28, a sustainable architect, balances on a 42-metre-long highline strung 70 metres above the ground near Duke’s Nose, a popular destination in the Western Ghats near Lonavala, Pune. Highlining is extreme slacklining, the sport of balancing on a rope fixed above the ground but not stretched tightly.

A glimpse into the ropes of highlining in India

Gung ho: Shiv Sena workers smeared with party colours celebrate outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Photo credit: Emmanual Yogini

Saffron surge in Maharashtra

Making ends meet: Farid Ansari, 32, closed down his loom unit and started a fan repair shop.

Broken threads

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to be installed in a pandal ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Karad, Maharashtra on September 13, 2018.

In pictures: Ganesh Chathurthi 2018

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) protest against the State government for the poor condition of roads and potholes, by leaving paper boats on potholes in Sion Panvel Highway, near Turbhe.

Mumbai gets drenched this monsoon

