In photos: Remembering Vivek Bendre, one photograph at a time

Festival of colours: A group of children in Mumbai make faces as they celebrate Holi in the financial capital of the country. Photo: Vivek Bendre

A gutsy photographer, Bendre was injured while taking pictures for 'The Hindu' during the Azad Maidan riots in 2012. This photo of his, taken during the incident, is a glimpse of the rioting mob that attacked policemen outside Azad Maidan after a rally to protest against Assam riots turned violent in Mumbai. Photo: Vivek Bendre

A cheerful personality, Bendre was a hardworking photographer, with an eye for the “different” picture. In this photo, Leia Sadanah, a rider from Amateur Riders Club, practices her equestrian skills while wearing mask at Mahalaxmi race course on July 27, 2020. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Believers perform ‘azaan’ in Mumbai to mark the eight anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Policemen ride 'FREEGO' after inauguration at Nariman Point. Self-balance scooters will be of use for the patrolling on sea-facing promenades. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Taken on I-Day 2019, this photo of students of the Anjuman-I-Islam college in Mumbai donning tricolour head scarves before flag hoisting ceremony in college was one of our most-liked photos of the year on Instagram. Photo: Vivek Bendre