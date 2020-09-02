Rhea’s father called for questioning by CBI for second day

Mumbai

02 September 2020 11:59 IST

The actress and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s father was called for questioning by the CBI for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a police official said.

The 28-year-old actress and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Her father Indrajeet Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is stationed, around 10.30 a.m. in a car escorted by a police vehicle, the official said.

Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda, his cook Neeraj Singh, house staff Keshav and business manager Shruti Modi also reached the guest house in the morning, he said.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and mother have not been summoned on Wednesday so far, the official said.

On Tuesday, the probe team questioned the actress’s father and mother for over eight hours in connection with the case.

The actress was earlier questioned for around 35 hours over four days from last Friday till Monday.

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.

The late filmstar’s father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the central agency.

The CBI has so far remained tight-lipped about details of its probe into the high-profile case which has been hogging media limelight.