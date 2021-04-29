Mumbai Cricket Association defers T20 League

Photo for representation only.

Despite getting the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s nod, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has indefinitely postponed the T20 Mumbai League.

“In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and keeping in mind the safety and interests of all the stakeholders involved, the Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to defer the conduct of 3rd edition of the T20 Mumbai League till further notice,” stated a joint statement issued by MCA president Vijay Patil and Milind Narvekar, the T20 Mumbai League governing council chairman.

The MCA had planned to start the league from June 4 but the plan was shelved after the recent resurgence of COVID-19. “In these distressing times, we thought it was prudent to not put anyone’s health at risk in the whole ecosystem of Mumbai cricket. We hope to see cricket, especially the T20 League, back in action soon,” Narvekar told The Hindu.

The MCA had requested the BCCI for permission to stage the tournament soon after the IPL. The BCCI, in its reply on Wednesday to MCA, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Karnataka State Cricket Association and Saurashtra Cricket Association, had stated that the BCCI apex council had made an exception to disallow conduct of any league 15 days after the conclusion IPL.