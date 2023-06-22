MRVC invites international bids to procure 238 Vande Metro trains for Mumbai's suburban network

June 22, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Mumbai

The MRVC (Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation) has issued an international tender for procurement of 2,856 coaches of Vande Metro trains for Mumbai's suburban network, officials said.

This is part of the ambitious MUTP (Mumbai Urban Transport Project), they said.

Under Phase-3 and 3A of MUTP projects worth ₹10,947 crore and ₹33,690 crore respectively, the bids for procurement of 2,856 coaches - equal to 238 trains of 12 coach composition - have been invited, a senior MRVC official said on June 21.

Along with the procurement-cum-lifetime maintenance of Vande Metro rakes, the successful bidder will have to set up new maintenance depots for Vande Metro and upgrade the existing maintenance facilities, the official said citing the tender document.

The MRVC issued the tender a month after the Railway Board, the policy-making body of Indian Railways, gave nod for procurement of 238 Vande Metro rakes for Mumbai's suburban railway network in May 2023.

As per the tender document uploaded on MRVC's website, the successful bidders will have to supply the air-conditioned Vande Metro rakes within seven years along with setting up of new car sheds at Vangaon (Palghar district) and Bhivpuri (Raigad district) respectively, the official said.

A two-year period for manufacturing of the prototype of Vande Metro trains has been considered, and another five-year period for the supply of average 50 trains every year, the official said, adding the bidder will also have to look after comprehensive annual maintenance of the trains and the maintenance depot for 35 years.

Under the MUTP-3 and 3A projects, the railway and state authorities will undertake various infrastructure projects for capacity augmentation of Mumbai's suburban network.

Talking about the features of Vande Metro, another MRVC official said these trains will have automatic door-closing system and fully-vestibuled coaches with single class of coaches, means no first class or second class arrangement as in the existing non-AC (air conditioner) locals.

There were apprehensions from some sections whether there will be vendor compartments in Vande Metro or not, but MRVC has clarified there will be two separate AC vendor compartments at both ends of the trains.

The trains will have separate AC vendors or luggage compartments at both ends of trains, segregated from the AC air circulation vents, so the smell of items like fish does not cause inconvenience to commuters travelling in other coaches, he said.

The passenger seating arrangement in these trains will be the same as in the existing EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) trains, but in new trains modular ergonomic cushioned seats will be provided instead of the existing stainless steel seats in AC trains.

The coaches will be earmarked for women, passengers with disabilities and senior citizens, as per the existing arrangement, the official said adding the trains will have energy-efficient LED lights and emergency lights.

The trains will have CCTV, talkback systems, infotainment with large digital display panels, dynamic route map indication for enroute stations, USB ports for mobile/laptop charging in passenger saloon area, and automatic fire detection and alarm system.

Having a body of aluminium alloy or stainless steel with a design life of 35 years, the Vande Metro trains will have the maximum operational speed of 130 kmph and state-of-the-art traction technology for higher energy efficiency, as per officials.

