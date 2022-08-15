Man in custody for issuing threats to Mukesh Ambani and family

Mukesh Ambani. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Mumbai police on Monday took a man in custody for issuing threats to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Three calls were received around 11 a.m. on the landline number of Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre managed by the Reliance Foundation located at Girgaon in South Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police issued a statement saying, “Reliance Foundation has filed a complaint about the threat calls to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital. A probe is underway.”

A man named Afzal has been detained in Dahisar in the western suburbs of Mumbai in this case.

Second threat

This is the second time Mr. Ambani has received threats, the first time was on February 24, 2021, when a car was found outside his residence in Mumbai containing 20 gelatin sticks and a note threatening the family.

An First Information Report (FIR) was registered regarding this at Gamdevi police station and subsequently, an FIR was registered at Vikhroli police station for theft of the above-mentioned car along with an accidental death report pertaining to recovery of a dead body of Mansukh Hiren.

Hiren, 48, was the alleged owner of the car who had reported about its absence a week earlier to the local police. However, on March 5, 2021 his body was found dumped in a creek. After three days, the case was transferred from Maharashtra police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). On March 13, 2021, the infamous encounter specialist cop Sachin Vaze was arrested for his “role and involvement in placing the explosives laden vehicle.”

On September 4, 2021, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against Riyazuddin Kazi – officer at the criminal intelligence unit of Mumbai crime branch, Sunil Mane, dismissed crime branch inspector; Naresh Gor, cricket bookie and Vinayak Shinde, an accused in Lakhan Bhaiya encounter case and a dismissed police constable along with encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, Santosh Shelar, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, Manish Soni and Mr. Vaze.