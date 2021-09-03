Other States

NIA files charge sheet against Sachin Vaze, others in Antilia bomb scare-Hiran murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze and other accused in Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The Central probe agency filed the charge sheet before a court in Mumbai.

Besides Vaze, former ‘encounter specialist’ Pradeep Sharma and a few other former police personnel are also accused in the case.

The agency filed the charge sheet two days before the end of the 30-day extension granted to it by the court last month to complete the process, a defence lawyer said.

The case relates to recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 this year. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 4:21:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nia-files-charge-sheet-against-sachin-vaze-others-in-antilia-bomb-scare-hiran-murder-case/article36270768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY