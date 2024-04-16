Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: alleged shooter, accomplice arrested

April 16, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Mumbai

Two persons including the man who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence here have been arrested from Gujarat, Mumbai police said on April 16.

The two were nabbed from Bhuj by a Mumbai crime branch team and they were being brought to the city, a senior official said.

The arrested men were identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal.

Motorcycle-borne shooters had opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments, Mr. Khan's residence in Bandra area, in the early hours of April 14.

