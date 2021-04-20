2,200 Remdesivir vials stocked by exporters seized in Mumbai

Mumbai

20 April 2021 12:27 IST

The FDA took the vials into its possession and would make them available to hospitals, an official said.

Police and FDA officials have raided two locations in Mumbai and seized 2,200 vials of Remdesivir stocked by exporters, an official said on Tuesday.

Remdesivir is listed for use in serious COVID-19 patients. In view of a sudden spike in demand of the drug due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre last week banned its export till the situation improves.

Acting on an information, the police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials conducted raids on Monday at two locations in suburban Andheri and New Marine Lines in south Mumbai, he said.

A total of 2,000 vials of Remdesivir belonging to a pharmaceutical company were recovered from an exporter's location in Marol area of Andheri (East), Mumbai police spokesperson S Chaitanya said in a statement.

Besides, 200 vials of the key anti-viral drug were recovered from another premises of an exporter in the New Marine Lines area, he said.

These vials were produced for overseas markets, but were stocked after the government imposed a ban on the export of the drug, he said.

