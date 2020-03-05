Workshop on novel way of teaching physics

Kozhikode

05 March 2020 00:47 IST

Demonstration experiments in classroom and informal lab activities outside are part of the method

A workshop on innovative experiments in physics for classroom teaching will be organised by Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology, at the Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C), from March 5-8.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao will inaugurate the workshop at 9 a.m. NIT Director Sivaji Reddy will preside over the function. Vigyan Prasar scientist B.K. Tyagi, and DIAT Kerala faculty member and Dr.Abdunassar will speak on the occasion.

P. Predeep, Professor and Head, Department of Physics, NIT-C, said Vigyan Bharati had introduced innovative methods to make physics understandable, perceivable and enjoyable at the high school and secondary school levels with demonstration experiments in the classroom and informal lab activities outside it.

Vigyan Prasar and the Department of Physics at IIT-Kanpur have jointly developed several innovative open-ended experiments in physics for school students and teachers. Teachers will be trained in the use of these experiments.

Dr. Predeep said the main aim of the workshop was to equip motivated physics teachers at the high school and secondary levels with innovative ideas so that each of them became the focal point in his/her region to spread this teaching methodology. “Many of the teachers who had attended our workshops have now become competent communicators of science education,” he said.