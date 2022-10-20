Wafy-Wafiyya arts fest begins in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

Usama Al-Abed, secretary-general, League of Islamic Universities, Egypt, opened a two-day State Wafy Arts Fest at Swapna Nagari in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Students from over 90 colleges under the Coordination of Islamic Colleges, which offers Wafy course for boys and Wafiyya course for girls, are participating in it. There are participants from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka at the event being conducted by the Wafy Students Federation. Around 500 newly graduated scholars were awarded postgraduate degrees. Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, president of the CIC, presided over the inaugural event.

Debates between Wafy, Wafiyya students and other activists were held. Wafiyya arts fest, debates, seminar, and women’s summit will be held on Friday.