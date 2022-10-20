Wafy-Wafiyya arts fest begins in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 20, 2022 21:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Usama Al-Abed, secretary-general, League of Islamic Universities, Egypt, opened a two-day State Wafy Arts Fest at Swapna Nagari in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Students from over 90 colleges under the Coordination of Islamic Colleges, which offers Wafy course for boys and Wafiyya course for girls, are participating in it. There are participants from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka at the event being conducted by the Wafy Students Federation. Around 500 newly graduated scholars were awarded postgraduate degrees. Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, president of the CIC, presided over the inaugural event.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Debates between Wafy, Wafiyya students and other activists were held. Wafiyya arts fest, debates, seminar, and women’s summit will be held on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app