Villagers stage protest against quarry

KANNUR

18 February 2021 22:27 IST

The people of Poyiloor village in Kuthuparamba block staged a protest against the operation of a quarry in the village by blocking traffic. The police arrested and removed 37 protesters, who were later released.

The villagers were up in arms against the permission given to operate the quarry, which was closed in 2013. There was tension when the police tried to forcibly remove the protesters.

The police action came in the wake of an order from the High Court, which ordered police protection to run the quarry here.

According to V.P. Surendran, ward member who led the protest, in 2013, a people’s committee was formed against the quarry and the panchayat, which called for a special grama sabha meeting, had decided to close it down.

But with the change in government policy, the quarry owner managed to get the permission this time, much to the dismay of the people, who were severely affected.

Many houses adjoining the quarry were damaged, said Manoj, a resident here. The quarry is on the banks of the Vengathod stream which irrigates the paddy fields. The operation of the quarry would severely create environmental hazards and pollution, he said.