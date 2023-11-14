‘Vayojanolsavam-2023’ to conclude on Wednesday in Kozhikode

November 14, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - Kozhikode

The five-day ‘Vayojanolsavam-2023’, an exclusive event organised by the city corporation to facilitate scientific discussions and deliberations aimed at making the city an elderly-friendly destination, will draw to a close here on Wednesday. A cultural show with the participation of elders will mark the valedictory celebrations on the Kozhikode beach in the evening.

Ahead of the cultural show, there will be a panel discussion on the role of media in building an elderly-friendly city and giving expression to the rights of elders. Former Member of Parliament Sebastian Paul will deliver the keynote address. Representatives from various media houses will present papers at the session. On Tuesday, there will be an exclusive get-together with the participation of elders and youngsters who will collectively discuss senior citizen’s modern welfare needs. A debate between selected participants will be part of the event which will be moderated by T.P. Meharoof Raj, a retired government physician and music therapist.

According to organisers, the festival has been very successful in bringing together people who are serious about implementing exclusive welfare initiatives for the elderly. The panel discussions and seminars have helped policy makers get an idea about new requirements and innovative ideas to be considered in the future, they add.

Programme coordinators also point out that a number of important topics related to health and welfare of senior citizens have already been covered as part of the fest. This is apart from subjects presented to improve legal awareness of elderly participants regarding their rights, they add.

On Monday, workshops related to the mental health of the elderly population and the concept of healthy ageing process were held with the participation of experts from the medical field. The possibilities of Ayurveda in maintaining good health were discussed in the presence of Ayurveda doctors.

