Valiyangadi project lying in cold storage as Kaloor Road in Kozhikode turns into a food street

February 07, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even as the Kozhikode Corporation’s plan for a food street at Valiyangadi in association with the Department of Tourism failed to take off, Kaloor Road near Mankavu is developing as a food street unexpectedly. With a slew of eateries springing up in the area within a short time, it has become a beehive of activities especially at night.

Around six restaurants sprung up on Kaloor Road all of a sudden within a month. “This was a place that lacked any sort of activity in the night. Now, we have a nightlife,” said N.C. Moyinkutty, local councillor.

The reason for this sudden change is unclear even as more restaurants, even top brands, are getting ready to open their outlets on Kaloor Road.

“This is a residential area. But the proximity to Aster MIMS hospital and the impending opening of Lulu Mall has increased the importance of the region. Besides, these restaurants now have good business,” Mr. Moyinkutty said. The variety of food available here, ranging from traditional food to broast chicken and Arabian food, may also be a reason for its rising popularity.

Mr. Moyinkutty had recently made a submission at the Kozhikode Corporation council to declare Kaloor Road as a food street and ensure basic facilities for it.

“The Corporation has been trying to develop a food street at Valiyangadi for a long time. But it did not succeed. Now, Kaloor Road has developed into a food street without any efforts from the part of the Kozhikode Corporation,” Mr. Moyinkutty said.

However, he has called upon health officials to monitor the quality of food and cleanliness in these restaurants. “A lot of youngsters are turning up here. We need to be vigilant against drug trade,” he added.

