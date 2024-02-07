ADVERTISEMENT

Valiyangadi project lying in cold storage as Kaloor Road in Kozhikode turns into a food street

February 07, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

With a slew of eateries springing up in the area within a short time, it has become a beehive of activities, especially at night

The Hindu Bureau

A slew of restaurants have been opened on Kaloor Road near Mankavu in Kozhikode resulting in its natural progression as a food street. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Even as the Kozhikode Corporation’s plan for a food street at Valiyangadi in association with the Department of Tourism failed to take off, Kaloor Road near Mankavu is developing as a food street unexpectedly. With a slew of eateries springing up in the area within a short time, it has become a beehive of activities especially at night.

Around six restaurants sprung up on Kaloor Road all of a sudden within a month. “This was a place that lacked any sort of activity in the night. Now, we have a nightlife,” said N.C. Moyinkutty, local councillor.

The reason for this sudden change is unclear even as more restaurants, even top brands, are getting ready to open their outlets on Kaloor Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a residential area. But the proximity to Aster MIMS hospital and the impending opening of Lulu Mall has increased the importance of the region. Besides, these restaurants now have good business,” Mr. Moyinkutty said. The variety of food available here, ranging from traditional food to broast chicken and Arabian food, may also be a reason for its rising popularity.

Mr. Moyinkutty had recently made a submission at the Kozhikode Corporation council to declare Kaloor Road as a food street and ensure basic facilities for it.

“The Corporation has been trying to develop a food street at Valiyangadi for a long time. But it did not succeed. Now, Kaloor Road has developed into a food street without any efforts from the part of the Kozhikode Corporation,” Mr. Moyinkutty said.

However, he has called upon health officials to monitor the quality of food and cleanliness in these restaurants. “A lot of youngsters are turning up here. We need to be vigilant against drug trade,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US