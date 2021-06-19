Vaccination camp for IT staff and kin at Cyber Park

Kozhikode

19 June 2021 19:15 IST

Around 2,000 people to get the jab during the two-day camp

A special vaccination drive for IT employees at the Government Cyber Park in Kozhikode and their family members will be held on the Cyber Park campus on Monday as part of a State-wide campaign to bring the IT sector back to normality. Around 2,000 people will be vaccinated during the two-day camp, while more doses will be made available as per requirement.

The camp is organised in collaboration with Technopark Employees Cooperative (TEC) Hospital, Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. The hospital has procured two lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine directly from Serum Institute, Pune, for the project. The first batch of 25,000 doses reached Thiruvananthapuram last week.

Cyber Park CEO John M. Thomas said the camp would help the IT sector in the State bounce back, a press release said.

