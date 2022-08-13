Union Minister opens multidisciplinary centres at NIT-C

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan launched various activities and programmes at National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday.

He inaugurated the office complex for the newly established multidisciplinary centres, laid the foundation stone for an International Hall of Residence, and opened an international seminar on ‘Internationalisation of Higher Education in the light of National Education Policy 2020’.

Mr. Muraleedharan said India had become an international knowledge hub, and students from abroad were choosing Indian universities as their knowledge destinations. At the same time, Indian students and professionals are excelling in various fields across the globe.

The Minister also interacted with the students of NIT-C. He planted a sapling at ‘Smritivanam’ in front of the Director’s office.

The international seminar being organised by the Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages was attended by experts in education and research. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, were present on the occasion. NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna and Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi spoke.