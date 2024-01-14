ULCCS is a human side model of cooperation, says chairman Rameshan Paleri

January 14, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) has emerged a model to prove that the cooperative sector is the best human side alternative to a corporate-driven concept of development, Rameshan Paleri, chairman of ULCCS, has said.

During his conversation with writer M. Mukundan on ‘ULCCS: A centenary of development’ at the Kerala Literature Festival here on Sunday, Mr. Paleri observed that the State’s prestigious cooperative society with its excellent performance could come closer to the renowned Spain-based Mondragon Cooperation of worker cooperatives beating the threats of recession.

The cooperative sector activist said that no private contracting firms would be able to challenge the benchmark set by the ULCCS in meeting the quality parameters set for executing various development projects. He also added that the dedication of about 18,000 labourers driven by the principles of social reformer Vagbhatanandan made society stand out with a steady growth.

Lauding the ULCCS for its efficient functioning in the cooperative sector, Mr. Mukundan said the cooperative society set a unique model of growth without succumbing to capitalists. The use of modern technologies and the presence of domain experts were also instrumental for the success of ULCCS, he added.

