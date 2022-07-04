UDF to present Avikkal Thodu issue in Assembly

Local people engaged in arguments with the police at Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

July 04, 2022 21:13 IST

Police stops protest march against Deputy Mayor

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will move an adjournment motion in the Legislative Assembly soon demanding the Kozhikode Corporation withdraw the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) project at Avikkal Thodu in the city. M.K. Muneer, MLA, met Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday to discuss the issue. Mr. Satheesan assured the MLA that the issue would be taken up in the Assembly.

Mr. Muneer was accompanied by Kerala Students Union State president K.M. Abhijith, Muslim Youth League State secretary T.P.M. Jishan and chairman of the anti-STP protest committee of Avikkal Thodu Dawood T.

March to Vellayil

Meanwhile, the local people at Avikkal Thodu, under the aegis of the protest committee, carried out a march to Vellayil where Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed was taking part in a public event. The Deputy Mayor’s recent comment at a press meet that extremist elements were working behind the protest at Avikkal Thodu did not go well with the local people. However, the police blocked the protesters before they reached the destination. After a few heated arguments with the police, they returned to Puthiyakadavu, where the construction activities of the plant are going on, and continued their protest.

The representatives of the UDF had met the District Collector on Sunday demanding to stop the construction, to which he reportedly assured them that there will be no construction for at least ten days. However, iron fencing was erected around the site recently and construction materials were brought, irking the protest committee.