UDF candidate list for corporation still incomplete

Kozhikode

16 November 2020 23:00 IST

Front yet to settle on nominees in some seats

The United Democratic Front (UDF) was unable to come up with its second list of candidates to the Kozhikode Corporation Council on Monday, as was announced earlier. Sources at the District Congress Committee office said that the leadership of the front had not been able to settle on suitable candidates in some of the seats and that the final list will be brought out on Tuesday.

The front had announced a list of 45 candidates on Sunday and planned to announce the candidates for the remaining 30 seats in the corporation on Monday, amidst protests from some party workers.

Of the 45, 26 are Congress candidates while 19 are Muslim League (IUML) candidates.

The League will get five more seats in the next allotment.

Meanwhile, the front may support independent candidates in five seats. There has been discontent among party workers regarding handing over some strong Congress seats to the JD(U).

The UDF which had won 34 seats in the corporation in 2010, had a deadly fall in 2015, in which it had to be content with 13 seats (Congress and IUML combined) while the LDF snatched some of its loyal seats and BJP, which never had more than one seat in the council before 2015, won 7 seats.