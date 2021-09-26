Two Tamil Nadu labourers die in Kozhikode as concrete slabs crash

Kozhikode:

26 September 2021 12:51 IST

A Tamil Nadu-based company is learnt to be engaged in the construction of the building and concrete beams and slabs are being brought from Tirupur

Two labourers from Tamil Nadu died and three others were injured after concrete slabs at an under-construction building crashed on them near Pottammal here on Sunday morning.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Saleem, a native of Tirunelveli and Karthik from Pudukkottai, both in Tamil Nadu. Those injured were Ganesh, Thankaraj and Jeevanandam. The condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

Sources said, at the time of the accident, there were eight labourers at the construction site. The incident happened when the prefabricated slabs were being fixed using a crane. Police and Fire force personnel had to cut the slabs to extricate the bodies. A Tamil Nadu-based company is learnt to be engaged in the construction of the building and concrete beams and slabs are being brought from Tirupur. The labourers were responsible for fixing them here. Police have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising