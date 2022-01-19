Two arrested in honeytrap case in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

19 January 2022 20:03 IST

Police launch manhunt for three others

The Pantheerankavu police have arrested two persons, including a woman, on the charge of involvement in a honeytrap case.

A team led by Station House Officer Baiju K. Jose arrested Faijas Usman, 30, of Pokkunnu, Kozhikode, and Shabana, 21 of Mananthavady, Wayanad, based on a complaint from the man whose money and mobile phone were allegedly extorted by a gang at an apartment on the Kozhikode Bypass at Thondayad.

The accused were charged under various sections, including 384 (Punishment for extortion), of the Indian Penal Code. The police have launched a manhunt for three others who are at large, Mr. Jose said.

Advertising

Advertising

The officer said the complainant had established friendship with Shabana via Facebook. She had reportedly asked him to reach the apartment while passing through the Kozhikode Bypass on Tuesday night. While he was at the apartment, Faijas and three others barged in, threatened him of tarnishing his image in public and forced him to part with his cash and mobile phone, he added.