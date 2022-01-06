Transport dept. not to go by IIT-M report on Kozhikode KSRTC terminal

The ₹75-crore KSRTC bus terminal-cum-shopping complex in Kozhikode city.

Kozhikode

06 January 2022 20:08 IST

Renovation work to be carried out in twin tower complex

The Department of Transport has decided to reject the report of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on the structural flaws in the construction of the ₹75-crore KSRTC bus terminal-cum-shopping complex in Kozhikode city.

Instead, the department will endorse the report of a five-member committee assigned to review the IIT-M report and its recommendations for further action including strengthening the complex.

An interim report mentioning the technical problems in the construction had been submitted to the department last month. The committee had also sought clarification on the 2,000-page IIT-M report which stated that the pillars of the multi-storey twin tower complex were structurally weak and required immediate strengthening.

The IIT-M report had also recommended the immediate closure of the twin towers on the Mavoor Road. The first tower has 10 floors and the second 11 floors including space for parking.

However, the five-member committee constituted in October had not recommended its closure. But it had suggested strengthening 10 pillars and repairing minor technical faults. Also, the committee sought clarifications on some of the analysis based on the data the IIT-M team had collected on the construction of the building.

To maintain COVID-19 protocol, online meetings were held to evaluate the IIT-M report. The minutes of the final meeting were circulated among the members. The final report would be submitted to IIT-M shortly, sources said.

The members of the committee were Chief Technical Examiner S. Harikumar (convener); Prof. Nirjhar Dhang, Head of the Department, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Kharagpur; T.M. Madhavan Pillai, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology-Calicut; L. Beena, Chief Engineer (Buildings) Public Works Department; K.R. Bindu, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC), which had constructed the twin tower in 2015, will be tasked to undertake the renovation works. Subsequently, the commercial space would be handed over to Mukkam-based company ALIF Builders which had secured a contract for 30 years.

During the renovation period, the KSRTC terminal will remain partially closed, sources said.