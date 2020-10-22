Traders protest against ‘forcible’ NH widening

Kozhikode

22 October 2020 00:01 IST

Rehabilitation demands of affected people not addressed, they claim

Traders owing allegiance to Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti organised demonstrations in 388 locations in Kozhikode district to register their protest against the “forcible widening” of the national highway without addressing the rehabilitation demands of affected people.

Considering the prohibitory orders in place, protests were organised by five-member groups in select locations covering both the affected stretches of the national highway and other local roads. They alleged that the proposed widening plan on the Vengalam-Azhiyoor stretch alone would displace around 1,400 shops.

“We are not against the highway widening project. But it should be implemented after giving reasonable compensation to the affected traders and building owners. The Union government is least bothered about such demands and sanctioning the required funds to the State government,” said C.K. Vijayan, joint secretary of the Samiti.

He claimed that a majority of traders affected by the proposed widening plan were above 50 years of age, and that they would not be able to open new ventures in the absence of a humanitarian rehabilitation offer or financial support.

The Samiti expressed solidarity with the protests, as some of their members had already been asked to vacate buildings. Many of them were found approaching building owners with requests to share a portion of the compensation with the traders. Samiti leaders said a few landlords were kind enough to accept the plea.

According to merchant organisation leaders, the proposed widening will affect around 150 shops on Nadapuram Road alone. Even buildings with historical importance will vanish with the implementation of the project, they claimed.