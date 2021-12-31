Tourist spots in Kozhikode see huge turnout despite curbs

KOZHIKODE

31 December 2021 21:24 IST

Celebrations shift to restricted mode by evening following strict enforcement

Despite strict regulations in view of Omicron threat, Kozhikode district witnessed huge turnout at prominent tourist destinations and shopping centres on New Year’s eve.

Visitors crowded the Kozhikode beach and other eco-tourism spots to greet the New Year. Anticipating traffic regulations, people flocked the beach by noon.

The police had blocked entry of vehicles to the beach side by 5 p.m. as part of crowd-control measures. Though several urban link roads were blocked, it was a challenge for the police to regulate visitor turnout. Moreover, haphazard parking chocked several narrow roads causing severe traffic snarl.

Events cancelled

Meanwhile, celebrations shifted to restricted mode late in the evening thanks to intensified enforcement. Event planners had called off programmes in view of the pandemic threat and in compliance with government guidelines for public safety.

Virtual events turned a hit with the active participation of guests on social media platforms. ‘Share Love, Not Drugs’, an online celebration hosted by the Kozhikode district administration on Instagram, drew the participation of youths.

Family gatherings with minimal attendance were held. Malls and other shopping centres remained closed after 10 p.m. Visitors were not allowed to enter beach tourism spots after the permitted hours.

As part of enforcement measures, police and Excise squads conducted surprise inspections at hotels and homestays. Though there was a total ban on outdoor celebrations, it did not affect small family gatherings held in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.