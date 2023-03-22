ADVERTISEMENT

Three more accused in doctor attack case in Kozhikode get bail

March 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

With this, all the accused in the case are now on bail

The Hindu Bureau

Three more persons accused of attacking a senior cardiologist attached to Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode city were granted bail by the Sessions Court, Kozhikode, on Wednesday.

The accused are Kunnamangalam Puthiyarakkal Saheer Faisal, 25, Anappara Kurukkankunnummal Mohammed Ali, 56, and Poolakkadvu P.T. Manzil Ashraf, 48. Principal Sessions Judge S. Krishnakumar granted them bail. They were earlier remanded in judicial custody by the Fourth Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. They approached the Sessions Court after the First Additional Sessions Court rejected their bail plea.

Earlier, Kunnamangalam Puthiyarakkal Salmanul Faris, 30, the husband of Hajira Naja, who lost her newborn baby at the hospital in February, and Mohammed Rashid, 28, of Anappara Thandanveettil, were granted bail by the Sessions Court on Monday. With this, all the accused in the case are now on bail.

It was the death of the child and the subsequent health issues that Ms. Naja suffered that ultimately led to the alleged attack on the hospital property and later on P.K. Ashokan, the cardiologist, who is the husband of gynaecologist Anitha Ashokan, on March 4. Meanwhile, Dr. Ashokan has reportedly approached the Kerala High Court against the bail order.

