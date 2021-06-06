Test positivity rate falls below 10% in Kozhikode

As tests, checks continue: COVID-19 testing camp being held in an auditorium in Olavanna grama panchayat in Kozhikode district on Tuesday; and (right) police checking motorists at Swaraj Round in Thrissur.

KOZHIKODE

06 June 2021 19:47 IST

960 more test positive for SARS-CoV-2

The Health Department on Sunday confirmed 960 more COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district with a majority of patients contracting the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) dropped below 10% and stood at 9.55% amidst the intensified fight against the pandemic.

Of the new patients, 950 acquired the infection through local transmission. The source remained unknown in the remaining 10 cases. There were 1,806 patients who recovered from the infection on Sunday.

According to the latest figures released by the District Medical Office, there are 15,148 patients currently undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

