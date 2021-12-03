Supplyco’s mobile Maveli stores to cover distant rural villages

Kozhikode

03 December 2021 01:12 IST

Shops on wheels sell essential items, including rice and pulses, at an affordable price

Responding quickly to public concerns over the price hike of essential commodities, the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation’s mobile Maveli units have started covering village areas under four taluks in Kozhikode district. The four vehicles which were flagged off by people’s representatives on Thursday are loaded with 13 essential items including rice and pulses to ensure an affordable purchase for ration card holders.

Supplyco’s Assistant Regional Manager Manoj Kumar says the two-day special drive is expected to cover maximum number of distant villages where consumers have limited access to fair price outlets controlled by the government. Compared to the high market price, Supplyco products are now offered at a very affordable price to ration card holders, he adds.

The total sales of ₹4.38 lakh during the two-day special drive recently conducted in Kasaragod and Wayanad districts have been a rewarding experience for the Supplyco authorities to proceed with the mobile fairs covering more taluks in other northern Kerala districts. There are nine vehicles now in service for the Mobile Maveli units in Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

According to the Supplyco authorities, the units have been doing well in Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts. Wayanad district has four permanent units covering Kalpetta, Manathavady and Sultan Bathery. In Kannur district, the permanent units are functioning at Taliparamba and Thalassery. Kozhikode district has two units covering Koduvally and Vadakara areas, they point out.

The main intention behind launching the mobile units is to reach out to financially backward segments and tribespeople in rural areas. Five major village pockets will be covered by the vehicles a day. Detailed schedules have already been circulated in various villages to attract public participation. To clarify doubts, there is also a control room at the State headquarters. The drive may be extended after reviewing the public response to the service.