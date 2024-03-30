Summer theatre camp for children in Kozhikode

March 30, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Manchadikkuru’, a week-long summer theatre camp organised by Red Youngs, will be held at the Pastoral and Missionary Orientation Centre (PMOC) at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode from April 29 to May 5.

Around 70 children in the age group of 7 to 17 from across the State are attending the 10th edition of the camp held at the venue named after late actor Mamukoya. The camp also includes Yoga training, excursion, film screening, interviews, games, and gatherings.

Parappu, known for his role in the web series “Aduppu”, is the camp director, while noted theatre personalities including Manoj Narayanan, Sivadas Poyilkavu, Vijesh K.V., Kabani Haridas, Aboobakkermaster, Sanoj Mamo, Aishwarya Laibi, Sangeeth Balachandran, and Sreejith Kanjilisseri will be the resource persons.

Personalities from the fields of cinema, literature, and culture will interact with children every evening. For registration, contact 9446781218 or 9745650011, says a press release.

