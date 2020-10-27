Students’ service centre opened at Calicut varsity

KOZHIKODE

27 October 2020 22:13 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday opened online a digital students’ service centre, titled Suvega, at Calicut University.

Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj laid the foundation stone for the facility. A release said that students can get information related to the university by calling 0494-2660600 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The services would be expanded at a later phase, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and to a 24-hour service.

A total of 30 calls could be attended at a time, the release said.