Students in Kozhikode’s rural schools urge KSRTC to operate more services

KOZHIKODE

06 December 2021 21:15 IST

With private buses too cancelling schedules, they are forced to depend on taxi services

With classes resuming as per the pre-pandemic schedule, students and parent-teacher associations from various rural schools in Kozhikode have approached the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) authorities with a request to consider the launch of more services connecting interior areas in the district. The stoppage of services or unexpected cancellation of schedules by some private bus operators continue to be a challenge for many rural students who are forced to depend on taxi services to reach schools.

The majority of those who approached the KSRTC’s zonal office in Kozhikode with the request are from Kodiyathur and Karassery panchayats. Students from two schools at Thottumukkam in Kodiyathur panchayat are reportedly the worst-hit by the limited services. According to school authorities, students eligible for travel concession have to set apart a huge sum for their commute in hired vehicles. Representatives of some parent-teacher associations said the heavy fare was an additional financial burden on many lower income families.

Students from Malappuram district who depend on rural schools in Kozhikode have also called for a favourable response from the KSRTC authorities. In the absence of KSRTC services, many students from Kizhuparamba and Oorngattiri panchayats in Malappuram now depend on taxi services to reach schools.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC authorities are yet to look into the request. According to official sources, such trips could be launched only after conducting a proper field study about the scope of generating a fair revenue. They said the KSRTC’s bus-on-demand (BOND) service would be a better option for such locations.