Stress laid on support systems to ‘live well’ with renal problems

Kozhikode

11 March 2021 00:08 IST

Efforts to be made to enhance awareness about symptom management and patient empowerment

Around a year ago, Kerala imposed restrictions on social life to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, which were followed by the Centre’s national lockdown that went on for two months. Many kidney patients missed their regular check-ups then, developed hypertension and high diabetes, and are experiencing its fallout now.

With the World Kidney Day being observed on March 11, doctors are working on the theme ‘Kidney health for everyone everywhere, living well with kidney disease’ to ensure back-up for patients and their care-givers during pandemics and similar challenging periods.

According to Vinu Gopal, consultant nephrologist, Meitra Hospital, Kozhikode, the efforts will be to increase awareness about effective symptom management and patient empowerment. “While steps to prevent kidney disease and its progression are important, patients with kidney disease — including those who depend on dialysis and transplant — and their care-partners should also feel supported, especially during pandemics,” he said. Patients with chronic kidney diseases and their family members or other care-partners should be empowered to achieve the health outcomes and life goals that are meaningful and important to them, Dr. Gopal pointed out.

He said that kidney patients or those with acute kidney injuries were at greater risk if they are infected with SARS-CoV-2. There is also the risk of worsening pre-existing renal functions. It will push them to early initiation of dialysis and renal transplant. Those on dialysis too are at risk, Dr. Gopal said.

Social distancing and proper use of face mask and avoiding crowded places are important. As vaccination has begun, those who get a chance should do it. Even after that, precautions should continue, and the second dose should be taken after a month, he said.

“There is a need for more effective and integrated holistic symptom management for all patients with kidney disease beyond traditional therapies. The aim should be to identify and manage symptoms that cause suffering, including pain, sleep issues, anxiety, depression, stress, mobility problems, and frailty. More education and management strategies should be evolved to alleviate the symptoms so that patients and their care-partners can have a better quality of life,” he added.