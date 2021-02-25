STP project in Kozhikode hit by several hurdles

Kozhikode

25 February 2021

Project is yet to obtain environmental clearance

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation and the companies taking up contract for the two sewage treatment plants (STPs) along the coast may have to cross a number of hurdles before they could start work for the much awaited project.

The project for STPs at Kothi and Aavikkalthodu comes under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and it had recently gained administrative sanction from the State government. The corporation council too had approved the project.

“The corporation is now free to enter into a contract with the four companies that have bagged the tender for STP construction as well as laying pipelines for the project. This will prevent lapse of funds allotted under AMRUT,” said Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini. However, it may take a while before the commencement of work considering the ground realities.

For one, both the plants come under the Coastal Regulatory Zone and hence procuring the necessary sanctions is an issue. The project has not obtained environmental clearance as yet. The CRZ report will be prepared by the Chennai Institute of Remote Sensing of Anna University.

The corporation has already entered into a ₹3.54 lakh contract with the institute for the purpose. The environmental impact study will be carried out by Ultratech consultancy at ₹2.5 lakh. The two reports are necessary for the project to gain CRZ clearance, a prerequisite for starting construction.

Convincing local people of the necessity of the project is yet another hurdle. Laying pipelines for around 100 km through a thickly populated region is another hurdle before Nasith Infrastructure, which has bagged the tender for the network.

“The project is very important for our city which is fast developing. However, the corporation is yet to discuss the challenges. Once the contract is signed, the council will study the pros and cons and try to find solutions to issues, if any,” the Corporation Secretary said.