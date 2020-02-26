State Youth Commission questions varsity norms

Kozhikode

26 February 2020 19:13 IST

‘Students should not be denied right to pursue more than one course’

The Kerala State Youth Commission has said that students should not be denied the right to pursue more than one graduate and postgraduate course.

Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome on Wednesday sought a report from the Registrar of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit after Arathi Aneesh, a student, lodged a complaint against a law that barred students from doing so.

Ms. Jerome was speaking at a district-level adalat here. She observed that the university academic council’s condition that students should not pursue more than one degree or postgraduate course denied students’ rights. In what circumstances the academic council took such a decision and if other universities also had similar laws should be found out, she said.

The commission directed the Excise Commissioner to hold a seminar against substance abuse.

As many as 30 complaints, including the one on ragging incidents at Government Medical College, Kozhikode,vacancies at the Civil Supplies Department, and denial of jobs to those who registered with the Employment Exchange, were registered at the adalat.