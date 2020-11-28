Squads begin 24/7 patrol to check liquor flow

Kozhikode

28 November 2020 01:49 IST

Control room opened in view of Christmas, New Year celebrations

The Excise Department has opened a 24x7 control room (04952-372927) supported by striking squads to prevent smuggling of liquor and narcotic substances ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Night patrol will be intensified covering the city and rural roads under various Excise range and circle offices.

Suspected attempts to supply liquor and other narcotic substances to appease voters too will be monitored by the squads. Coastal areas and tribal hamlets will be brought under the close surveillance of plainclothesmen.

Civilians who provide confidential information on drug trafficking or drug parties will be rewarded. Cooperation of special investigation wings like the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force will be ensured to track suspected carriers and frequent offenders.

In view of attempts to smuggle costly varieties of hallucinogenic drugs, a State-level directive has already been issued to check the maximum number of inter-State goods carriers along State and national highways. Additional squads are likely to be posted in some check-posts to speed up inspections.

Besides, surprise inspections will be conducted in inter-district buses between Kozhikode and Kannur, to prevent smuggling of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from Mahe. A separate squad may also keep vigil along the coastal area to track smuggling of IMFL using fishing boats.

According to Excise Department sources, the support of trained student volunteers and youth clubs will be sought to gather information on suspected drug trafficking. As in the previous year, tourism destinations, hotels, and homestays will be monitored with the support of the police, they said.

To pass on confidential information, the public can contact the Deputy Excise Commissioner (94471-78063) or Assistant Excise Commissioner (94960-02871) . Telephone numbers of various Excise circle offices also will function as helplines to support the special drive.