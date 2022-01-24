Special second dose vaccination drive in Kozhikode from today

Kozhikode

24 January 2022 20:47 IST

A special drive will be held from Tuesday in Kozhikode district for those who have not yet taken their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

District Medical Officer V. Ummer Farooq said in a release on Monday that arrangements had been made at all government hospitals. It has been reported that over two lakh people, who had taken the first dose of the Covishield vaccine, are yet to take their second dose even after 112 days. They should make use of this facility, the DMO said. The drive would be on till February 15, he added.

Advertising

Advertising