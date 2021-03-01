Society for destitute struggles to stay afloat

Kozhikode

01 March 2021 02:03 IST

Udayam Charitable Society seeks support for future initiatives

Hundreds of destitute people in Kozhikode were once given a new lease of life by Udayam Charitable Society, which was formed for their protection and rehabilitation. But now, the institution is struggling to stay afloat.

Ensuring the protection of destitute people was a challenging task for the Kozhikode district administration after the pandemic hit a year ago. Around 2,000 of them from different parts of the city were accommodated at various schools and fed from community kitchens. But after the lockdown was lifted, questions arose on their rehabilitation, and the idea of a body for their protection was mooted.

Thus Udayam Charitable Society was formed. It is a joint venture of the district administration, district panchayat, Kozhikode Corporation, and the Department of Social Justice. The initiative is supported by Daya Rehabilitation Trust. The society is chaired by the District Collector, while officials from Social Justice, Revenue, Health and Police departments are its office-bearers.

The services of Udayam include rescue of homeless/destitute people from streets and hospitals, psychological assessment and interventions, provision of healthcare, including psychiatric and de-addiction services, family counselling, and skill development.

Over the past one year, Udayam has been able to help over 1,000 people. While around 100 of them got reunited with their families, many got jobs, and many others received appropriate health care.

With a lot of services like vocational training programme lined up, Udayam needs financial support from individuals and organisations. The destitute people are now accommodated in three homes across the city, while two new permanent homes are being planned at Vellayil and Chevayur, for which funds are essential.

Those interested can contact Udayam at 0495-2371911 or 9207391138, a press release said.