Seven years RI for bribe

Thiruvananthapuram

26 June 2020 21:47 IST

An anti-corruption court in Kozhikode on Friday sentenced a registration department officer to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for having accepted a bribe of ₹5,000 from a petitioner.

The court also slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh on the accused, P.K. Beena who served as sub-registrar officer, Chevayoor. The court had found her guilty of having demanded and accepted ₹5,000 from a document writer for registering four title deeds.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had laid a trap after the document writer informed it of the officer’s illegal demand.

