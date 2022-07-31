Kozhikode

Senior citizen killed in road accident in Kozhikode

The mangled remains of an autorickshaw that met with an accident at Thondimmal near Mukkom in Kozhikode on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Staff Reporter Kozhikode July 31, 2022 21:07 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 21:07 IST

A 68-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving a car and an autorickshaw at Thondimmal near Mukkam in Kozhikode on Sunday. The victim was identified as Kodiyangal Ravi. He was travelling along with two others to Thiruvambadi.

Four others, including migrant labourers, sustained grave injuries in the incident. They were admitted to KMCT Medical College, Mukkam. According to eyewitnesses, it was the suspected rash driving of the car driver that caused the accident.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The autorickshaw was completely destroyed in the collision. The victim and the other injured passengers were taken out with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services squad from Mukkom.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
road accident
Read more...