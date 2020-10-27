Safety measures stepped up at AR camp

Kozhikode

27 October 2020 22:25 IST

‘A large number of policemen contracted virus while performing duty’

Improved safety arrangements are in place at the Armed Reserve Camp of the Kozhikode Rural police at Keezhariyur where 48 SARS-CoV-2 cases have been confirmed by the Health Department. Though the number of active cases is only five now, many personnel are in room quarantine.

The total strength of the camp is 360 apart from the Anti-Naxal Squad members, which prompts the authorities to go for stringent safety measures. Office rooms of senior officials have been rearranged to ensure a safe working environment. A convenient shift arrangement has been introduced to ensure physical distancing.

‘Allegations baseless’

An official from the camp said some of the recent allegations against them that they were not complying with the health protocol were baseless. He pointed out that policemen on duty would not be able to move around wearing personal protective gear like a medical professional considering the very nature of the job.

The official claimed that RT-PCR tests had been conducted in the camp following their own demand. “We will be able to ensure our safety only if there are no law-and-order issues. These days, a number of quirky protests are taking place and we have to tackle them as part of our duty,” he said.

Officials from the camp also pointed out that there were many police stations in the city and rural areas where a large number of policemen contracted the virus while performing their duty. The Payyoli police station was one of the recent examples, they said.

A functionary of the Kerala Police Association said their members were going through a risky situation as the number of positive cases among them was found increasing. “On Friday, eight policemen, including a Circle Inspector and a Sub Inspector, tested positive at Elathur station. They all contracted the virus while performing duty,” he said.