Resort check-dams to be razed

Koodaranhi grama panchayat authorities inspecting the resort at Kakkadampoyil on Friday.

02 October 2021 07:21 IST

Deadline given to owners, including MLA, expired on Thursday

The Koodaranhi grama panchayat authorities on Friday conducted an inspection at PVR Nature Resort, co-owned by P.V. Anvar, MLA, as part of measures to demolish three illegally constructed check-dams in the environmentally sensitive area.

The panchayat authorities, led by president Jose Mavara and secretary O.A. Ansu, visited the site at Kakkadampoyil with the deadline fixed by the District Collector for the resort owners to remove the illegal constructions ending on Thursday.

It was following a recent High Court order that the Collector came up with stringent action.

Demolition expenses

The panchayat authorities said they would begin the technical procedures for demolition on Saturday. Tenders would be floated. The expenses for demolition would be collected from the violators on completion of task, they said.

The court intervened in the issue after the check-dams were reportedly preventing the natural water flow in the area. There were also complaints that the illegal construction might trigger landslides.