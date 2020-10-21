Renovated Mananchira Square, sandbanks to be opened today

Kozhikode

21 October 2020 23:12 IST

The facilties were modernised under govt.’s Green Carpet project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the renovated Vadakara sandbanks and Mananchira Square on Thursday through videoconferencing.

Work on the Vadakara sandbanks was executed by the Tourism Department under the Green Carpet project of the government. Rain shelters, children’s park, stone benches, water kiosks, compound wall, and a public address system are available at the renovated facility.

To keep an eye on anti-social elements, CCTV cameras, a long-pending demand from the police, were also installed at the spot. Besides, separate security cabins and a storeroom for keeping rescue accessories were constructed.

According to the Tourism Department, the government sanctioned ₹99.36 lakh for the project. Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan and K. Muraleedharan, MP, will address a local event to be held as part of the inauguration.

The Mananchira Square was beautified at a cost of ₹1.70 crore. According to officials, the space was improved with unique artistic works, stone pavements, modified entrance, ornamental lighting, and a comfort station block.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) officials said Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran would be the chief guest at an event to be held in connection with the virtual inauguration of the facility. M.K. Raghavan, MP; M.K. Muneer, MLA, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, and District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao will speak on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the formal opening of the renovated facilities will be considered at a later stage after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the district. Officials said the rise in the number of micro containment zones in coastal areas would be an obstacle to the quick reopening of beach destinations and other larger leisure spots.