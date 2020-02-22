Reboot Kerala Hackathon begins

KOZHIKODE

22 February 2020 01:05 IST

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao opened the three-day Reboot Kerala Hackathon-2020 at M. Dasan Institutte of Technology here on Friday.

The event, being attended by 167 students, will strive to come out with possible technological solutions to modernise the services of the Motor Vehicles Department. Applications to improve road traffic and enforcement drives too will be discussed at the meet.

