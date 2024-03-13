Ration dealers threaten indefinite stir if demands are not met

March 13, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Ration Dealers’ Coordination Committee has warned the government that they would close the ration shops in the State indefinitely if their multitude of problems were not resolved.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Finance minister, and the Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Commission, the committee has pointed out that their token strike on March 7 did not earn the results and hence they were being forced to take the extreme step.

The major issue raised by the ration dealers was that they have not been paid their commision for the months of January and February yet. They used to get the commission before the 10th of every month. The constant malfunctioning of the E-POS system due to server complaints was causing much inconvenience to the dealers as well as the general public. They suggested the issue could be resolved temporarily by introducing a morning shift in seven districts and evening shift for the remaining 7 districts. However a permanent solution to the issue has been sought. “The system was working properly until noon on Wednesday, but as soon as we started mustering, it broke down,” said T. Mohammedali, convenor of the committee.

The dealers have also sought an exemption on mustering on Sundays, as the holy month of Ramadan as well as the pre-Easter fasting is on.

The Committee has pointed out in the memorandum that the distribution of supplies under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the State is on a stand-still and requested the government to clear any issues in this regard at the earliest so that the supplies reach the ration shops in time. It has also requested the State to keep them in the loop while introducing major changes in the public distribution system.

The ration dealers had planned to shut down the shops from March 13 (Wednesday) onwards, but dropped the plan after the Chief Minister’s assurance that their commission would be made available by the end of the day. However, the word has not been kept.

