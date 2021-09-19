PWD Minister visits pothole-riddled Chengottukavu flyover in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

19 September 2021 18:24 IST

Following mass complaints, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday visited the pothole-filled Chengottukavu flyover that has been disrupting traffic on the Kozhikode-Kannur national highway.

The Minister visited the spot along with Koyilandy MLA Kanathil Jameela and other Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

“On Monday itself, there will be a solution to repair the damaged stretches. Henceforth, there will be efforts on the part of the department to complete such emergency renovation works ahead of the monsoon season,” he said.

Mr. Riyas said the sides of the bridge would be renovated by laying tiles and the condition of handrails would be improved. “Both the works will be completed this year itself. There will also be spot visits and other supervisory actions to monitor the works,” he added.

Explaining the PWD’s initiative to address public grievances, Mr. Riyas said arrangements were in place for people to file complaints about the department and its services.