ADVERTISEMENT

Public convention on ‘Waste-free Kerala’ campaign held in Kozhikode

May 30, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation organised a public convention on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the ‘Waste-free Kerala’ campaign of the government.

A survey is on to identify loopholes in the source-level waste management programme. The aim is to clean up public spaces in each ward and ensure that waste is not thrown away irresponsibly.

The convention was organised to ensure public participation in further activities in order to declare Kozhikode ‘free of waste dumping in public places’ on June 5, World Environment Day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the convention which was presided over by Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed. Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini briefed about the campaign.

Waste-free Kerala campaign district coordinator Manalil Mohanan and Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree spoke. Representatives of residents’ associations, Kudumbashree, and rapid response team, traders, sanitation workers, Haritha Karma Sena volunteers, and people’s representatives took part in the convention.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US