Public convention on ‘Waste-free Kerala’ campaign held in Kozhikode

May 30, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation organised a public convention on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the ‘Waste-free Kerala’ campaign of the government.

A survey is on to identify loopholes in the source-level waste management programme. The aim is to clean up public spaces in each ward and ensure that waste is not thrown away irresponsibly.

The convention was organised to ensure public participation in further activities in order to declare Kozhikode ‘free of waste dumping in public places’ on June 5, World Environment Day.

Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the convention which was presided over by Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed. Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini briefed about the campaign.

Waste-free Kerala campaign district coordinator Manalil Mohanan and Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree spoke. Representatives of residents’ associations, Kudumbashree, and rapid response team, traders, sanitation workers, Haritha Karma Sena volunteers, and people’s representatives took part in the convention.

