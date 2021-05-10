Project for differently abled launched

Kozhikode

10 May 2021 18:23 IST

The Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, based in Kozhikode, in association with M’Adin Able World, Malappuram, launched ‘COWE Care- Kerala’, a model project to assist differently abled people during the second wave of COVID in the State. The project involves a vaccination help desk, a 24X7 mental health helpline, online therapy services and rehabilitation facilities for children, medicines when necessary and ambulance service. State Commissioner for persons with disabilities S.H. Panchapakeshan, who launched the project on Monday, mooted reservation for the differently abled in law-making bodies from panchayat to Parliament level to ensure their empowerment and social growth.

Nachiteta Raut, Director of National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, Chennai, presided over the online event while Director of CRC Roshan Bijlee explained the project. Director of the Central Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities K.V.S. Rao was the guest of honour.

