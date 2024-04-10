Pre-events of MRF begin in Kodenchery

April 10, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The annual Malabar River Festival (MRF) being organised in the upland regions of Kozhikode by the Department of Tourism, is turning out to be a boost to the village tourism sector in the district over the years. The pre-events scheduled as part of the forthcoming festival are expected to offer a spectacle for the tourists and thus enrich the tourism industry in Puthuppadi, Kodenchery, Thiruvambadi, Koodaranhi, Omassery, Chakkittapara, Kodiyathur and Karassery panchayats and Mukkam Municipality in the north eastern part of the district.

The 10th edition of the MRF is scheduled to be held from July 25 to 28 in Chalippuzha and Iruvazhinji rivers, under the aegis of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, the Department of Tourism and District Tourism Promotion Council. However, the pre-events have already been launched, four months before the actual event. “The purpose of these events is not just to create a hype, but to promote village tourism. We expect the farm tourism sector here to pick up momentum alongside these events thus ensuring some sort of revenue to the home stays, small hotels, and resorts in the area,” said Paulson Joseph, the coordinator of the MRF.

The first of the pre-events is a Frisbee camp that is going on at the St.Joseph’s Higher Secondary School ground in Kodenchery. However, the Ultimate Frisbee Hat Tournament scheduled to be held on April 13 and 14 has been postponed to June due to the heat as well as the election code of conduct.

The next in row is an ‘Off Road’ championship to be held at Kainadi Estate in Kodencheri. The State-level championship will be held by the end of May, while the national championship by the end of June. The training of the Kayakers and river rafting services will begin in June at Thusharagiri.

“The department is making an effort in association with local bodies for the tourism development of the upland region,” Mr.Paulson said.

Rain-walk through the Thamarassery Ghat Road, trekking to Kakkad Ecotourism Centre and Vanaparvam at Kakkavayal, and a tug-of-war competition will be held in Puthuppadi Panchayat. Besides trekking and rain-walk, the Thiruvambadi Panchayat is offering farm tourism packages with water polo, swimming, and ankling facilities being added attractions.

The Koodaranhi Panchayat has an off-road fun ride, Jeep Ride, trekking to Kurishumala at Kakkadampoyil, Udumbanpara at Poovaramthodu and Medappara, besides rain walk. There will also be farm expos featuring value added products of the farmers at Poovaramthodu.

The Mukkam municipality is organising a food fest, besides cycle polo, Kabaddi competitions, while the off-road ride and water fest on Chaliyar are the highlights in Kodiyathur Panchayat. Karassery Panchayat is also organising a water fest and tug-of-war competition, while the Mud Football championship is the crowd puller for Omassery Panchayat.

