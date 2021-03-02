Police yet to find criminal intent behind transporting explosives

Kozhikode

However, officials are not ready to buy the argument of arrested woman

The Government Railway Police (GRP) squad investigating the recent seizure of explosive materials from a train is yet to find any criminal intention behind the shipping of the banned materials by a Tamil Nadu woman who was arrested in connection with the incident. Though the police checked her whereabouts in detail after visiting her hometown in Tamil Nadu and the temporary workplace at Thalassery as part of the first round of investigation, they could not collect any incriminating evidence.

The arrested woman, Ramani, had said that she brought the huge cache of gelatine sticks and detonators for carrying out well-digging works along with other workers in Thalassery. Showing some photos of the ongoing work, she had also claimed that local residents in her temporary workplace were all aware of her job.

However, the police were not ready to buy her argument as she was found carrying a huge stock of 117 gelatine sticks and 350 detonators. They had also carried out a thorough search in the train following suspicion that a few others were also there as passengers carrying such banned stock. Following the seizure, some of her close friends and family members were interrogated by the investigation team.

Police sources said some of those who helped her ship the explosive materials would be arrested soon. Some of the suspected explosive material suppliers and her co-workers had already been interrogated by the special squad.

It was on last Friday that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) came across the suspicious consignment in the Chennai-Mangalore Express train during a surprise inspection. The woman passenger was allegedly carrying the materials under her seat. Following the incident, RPF and GRP squads had intensified their vigil and increased the number of surprise inspections.