Police identify three of gang who attacked house

Kozhikode

02 November 2020 00:48 IST

Elderly woman sustains injuries in the incident

The Elathur police on Sunday identified three persons who allegedly attacked the house of an elderly woman at Ambalappadi on Saturday.

According to the police, the gang members were in an inebriated state, and the woman, who sustained injuries in the incident, was admitted to the Cooperative Hospital in the city.

It was reportedly an argument over the blocking of a narrow passage by a group of local fish vendors near the woman’s house that led to the late-night attack. There were reportedly seven persons in the gang. The police said they were on the lookout for the other four persons.

Advertising

Advertising

Prasanna, the complainant, said the gang had damaged a car and a two-wheeler at the house. They gained entry into the house by breaking the main gate and the front door, she told the police.

The issue was also taken up by the local residents’ association which sought justice for the woman. Local residents alleged that some fish vendors were creating nuisance in the locality.