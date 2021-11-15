Panel orders compensation for victim of dog attack

Kozhikode

15 November 2021 22:49 IST

Owner of animals arrested, released on bail

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Monday asked the Kozhikode district administration to ensure a reasonable compensation and the required treatment support for a woman, who was seriously injured in the attack by three guard dogs near an estate at Ambayathode on Sunday.

The panel came in support of the woman subsequent to the arrest of Roshan, 34, who allegedly owned the dogs and failed to handle them properly. K. Baijunath, judicial member of the commission, who issued the order, also directed the district administration to submit a report in 15 days carrying the details of actions taken on the basis of the latest order.

According to the Thamarassery police, the victim, Fousiya, 38, was mauled by the three ferocious dogs while she was on her way to pick her children from a madrasa at Ambayathode. It was a few local people who rescued the woman and took her to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. According to police sources, there was a similar incident last month as well in which the victim was an elderly man. “The woman sustained serious injuries on her face and hand. It was a narrow escape for her,” said a police official. He said the youth involved in the incident was charged under Section 289 (punishment for negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 324 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

