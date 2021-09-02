Panchayat in Kerala plans to root out COVID by January 2022

The logo of Vimuktham project being released in Kozhikode.

KOZHIKODE

02 September 2021 23:47 IST

Under the project titled Vimuktham, the concept of ‘social bubble’, where one interacts only with a few trusted people, will be tried out at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode district

A grama panchayat in Kozhikode district has launched a campaign to root out COVID-19 by January 2022.

Titled Vimuktham, the project with the theme Pakarillenikku, pakarthilla njan (I will not get infected nor will I transmit it to others) is being implemented in Ulliyeri grama panchayat.

The concept of ‘social bubble’ where one interacts with only a select number of trusted people to avoid chances of infection is being tried out. Officials claimed on Thursday that such a project was being executed for the first time in any grama panchayat in the State.

The plan is to have a task force in each ward. The over 8,500 houses in the panchayat will be divided into various units, each having 10 houses. Around 1,000 volunteers and as many student ambassadors will be part of the drive.

Complete vaccination and COVID-19 testing are part of the campaign, and volunteers have been trained by Mohammed Asheel, former head of the Kerala State Social Security Mission. The project also envisages conceiving long-term health habits. Pamphlets, handbills, and posters will be brought out to take up awareness campaigns to protect each family from COVID-19. Wearing of double face masks and regular cleaning of hands will be made a habit in each family.

Panchayat-level domiciliary care centres will be strengthened, and infected persons will be shifted there. Focus will also be on post-COVID complications and protective measures for traders and merchants in the panchayat.

C. Ajitha, grama panchayat president, and T.K. Muraleedharan, health inspector, will supervise the project as chairperson and convener, respectively, of a panel. Members of all major political parties are members of the panel. K.M. Sachindev, Balussery MLA, on Thursday released the logo for the project and declared it open.